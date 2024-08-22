Police are looking for a man who stole money from a children's lemonade and ran away.

A brother and sister duo had been selling lemonade all summer.

The suspect drove up in a silver Toyota sedan. He got out of his vehicle and the kids thought he would be their next customer. The man swiped their money jar and took off with $40.

"She came in crying saying somebody robbed me and I was like, 'What happened,'" Annette Caldwell, the children's mother, tells Inside Edition.

Rebecca and her brother Josh never expected to be robbed.

"I was pretty confused and very scared because I never thought about something like that happening and I was like, 'Did that just happen,'" Rebecca says.

The kids' father, Ryan, could not believe what he saw on the security camera.

"We do want him found just so, if nothing else, it doesn't happen again," Ryan says.

The children are planning another sale this weekend.