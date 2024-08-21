Postcard Arrives to Address Over 120 Years After It Was Mailed

You might complain about the mail being slow, but how about over a century for a simple postcard to arrive at its address?

That is what happen to a man in Wales as he was sorting through his mail and found a postcard marked with a date from 121 years ago mailed to the address he was currently in, according to reports.

Henry Darby was going through the mail at the Swansea Building Society Bank on Aug. 16 when the exceptionally vintage postcard arrived, the New York Post reported.

“It turned up completely out of the blue,” Darby, the marketing and communications officer at the Swansea Building Society’s head office told Wales Online.



He called the postcard “spooky,” according to Wales Online.

The postcard was dated Aug. 3, 1903, and had a stamp emblazoned with King Edward VII, who was the U.K.’s ruling monarch at the time, the New York Post reported.

The identity of said sender is unclear, a pencil scrawling at the top indicates that the postcard was sent from someone in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, U.K., the New York Post reported.

The bank has posted a Facebook notice asking the people of Swansea and elsewhere to help “shed light on this mystery.” They asked “Do you know anything about Miss Lydia Davies, who lived on Craddock Street in 1903 (according to the postmark)?”

The Royal Mail said in a statement it was likely placed “back in the system” and wasn’t actually lost in the mail for 121 years, the New York Post reported.

“When an item is in our system, we are under obligation to deliver it to the correct address,” they added.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Darby for comment and has not heard back.