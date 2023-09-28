A beachgoer in Turks and Caicos found a message in a bottle that was tossed off a fishing boat nearly 20 years ago in Massachusetts.

Cassidy Beach was hiking along the cliffs near the shores of Turks and Caicos when she found the bottle among other debris.

“When I found it I could already see the date in it so I was already really surprised and really excited to open it and read it,” Beach tells Inside Edition.

Pennel Ames was responsible for sending out the message, which he penned on Sept. 30, 2004.

“This bottle was thrown from a fishing boat while cod fishing somewhere East of Nantucket Island. I hope finding it brings you good luck as it is a rare find,” Ames wrote. “Please let me know when and where you found it. I look forward to hearing from you.”

The bottle found by Beach is one of over 500 letter-filled bottles that Ames has tossed into the ocean over the years. She is one of the over 80 people who have found and responded to Ames after discovering one of his letters.

“I found it and I just couldn’t believe it, I was so excited especially to share it with everybody,” Beach says.

According to Ames’ records, bottles have been found in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, England, France, Spain, Portugal, The Canary Islands, The Azores, Bermuda, The Bahamas, Cuba, Belize, and Louisiana.