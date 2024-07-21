Stranger Finds Lost Engagement Ring in Ocean Minutes After Couple Loses It Amid Proposal

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:45 AM PDT, July 21, 2024

"I thought there was no chance we were finding it. Absolutely zero chance," Steve Frank tells Inside Edition.

A woman lost her engagement ring moments after her boyfriend popped the question. Luckily, a stranger saved the day.

Katie Nicholson said "yes" to her boyfriend of three years, Steve Frank, and they both celebrated with a playful dip in the ocean.

"I just started carrying her on my shoulder and I was like, super excited, pumped up," Frank tells Inside Edition. "I was like, 'You're going in the water,' and I threw her in and she got up and it was gone."

Nicholson's ring was lost in the surf.

"I wanted to cry, but I didn't start crying because I needed to be able to look," Nicholson says. 

Other beachgoers helped couple searched for the ring, but they were not confident it would be found.

"I thought there was no chance we were finding it. Absolutely zero chance," Frank says.

But around 20 minutes into the search, a stranger appeared.

"He's like, 'You're looking for a ring? What color is it?' Not even 30 seconds later, he's like, 'Here it is.' I'm like, 'No way,'" Frank says.

The stranger simply reached into the water and found the ring.

"It explains our relationship. Our life is crazy so it's really on par with our life," Nicholson says.

The couple plans on tying the knot next year on a beach.

