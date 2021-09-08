Lil Uzi Vert says the $24 million diamond he had implanted in his forehead was plucked out during a stage dive at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

The rapper recently told this to TMZ and said he managed to recover the pricey pink gem.

Uzi told fans it was the most expensive thing he’d ever bought, and if it was taken out the wrong way, he could die.

He had it removed earlier this summer but had it re-implanted for the event.

Back in February, Lil Uzi Vert almost broke the internet when he revealed his new piercing.

At the time, he said he’d come across the 11-carat rock at a swanky New York jeweler and had been paying it off since 2017.

Now, the rapper is wearing a barbell ring in its place.

