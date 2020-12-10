Little Boy Reunited With His Missing Woody Doll After Home Depot Takes Creative Photoshoot With Toy

It was like a scene straight out of Pixar’s “Toy Story” for one little New Hampshire boy who was happily reunited with his Woody doll after it was found in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

Connor Ferguson was one of the Home Depot employees who helped in the reunion. “Honestly, it was kind of heartbreaking just thinking of some kid at home not realizing they lost their toy,” Home Depot employee Connor Ferguson said.

To help get the word out about the lost toy, a group of employees got together and took turns taking pictures of the cowboy mixing paint, cutting wood and selling bathtubs. Then, they posted the pictures on Facebook.

“It was so much fun,” said Home Depot staffer, Sarah Huberdeau. “The associates would come over and say, ‘I’m going to take Woody for a minute and then come back with a new picture.”

After a week went by, Desmond’s mother recognized the toy on the Facebook page and called to say it was her son’s. And, the employees were as joyful as Desmond was in the reunion.

“Especially after the year we’ve had, it’s nice to add a bit of levity and hopefully you know make some kid a little happier," Ferguson said.

