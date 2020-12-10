Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Castmates Create Holiday Charity Fundraiser in Her Honor

Naya Rivera’s former “Glee” cast members are honoring the late star with a fundraiser for one of her favorite charities. The idea came from Naya’s own commitment to giving back through an annual holiday party she nicknamed “Snixxmas.”

This year, "Snixxmas" will benefit Alexandria House, a transitional residence offering safe housing for women and children, where Rivera donated her time and resources before her passing in July 2020.

“‘Snixxmas’ was like Naya herself. It was sparkly, it was fabulous, it was one hell of a good time,” one of Rivera's loved ones said in a video announcing the fundraiser.

Members of the cast asked the public in a YouTube video to donate to the Los Angeles-based charity through a GoFundMe.

“If a financial donation isn’t possible at this time, that’s fine. Follow Naya’s lead and donate your time,” actress Heather Morris said.

The father of Rivera’s son, Ryan Dorsey, shared a post on Instagram about how he and their son Josey are preparing for the holidays without her this year.

Rivera went missing after going boating in July with her 4-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru, an hour outside Los Angeles. The boy was later found alone on the boat taking a nap and told authorities his mom went swimming but never came back to the boat. Her body was found a few days later, and authorities went on to confirm she died of an accidental drowning. She was 33.

