Ryan Dorsey Slams ‘False Narrative’ About Naya Rivera’s Sister Moving in to Help Care for 5-Year-OId Son

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is setting the record straight about Naya’s sister Nickayla moving in with him following Naya’s accidental drowning earlier this year. “It is truly sad that this is the world that we live in where people were raised to think that it is ok to spew hatred,” Dorsey said in an emotional 12-minute video posted online.

The actor addressed rumors that he is romantically involved with the 25-year-old model.

“I also hope that if you ever have to deal with anything tragic that you’ll have peace in never having people following you and taking pictures and creating a false narrative,” he said.

Speculation grew that the pair were an item when they were pictured together on a recent shopping trip holding hands.

“All you have is your family to lean on, to cry with and go through this nightmare,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said that he is grateful for Nickayla for putting her life on hold to help raise his 5-year-old son, Josey, who was with Naya when she drowned three months ago.

“To have a young woman that is his blood titi who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things—uproot her situation for the betterment of your child,” Dorsey said.

The actor added that he hopes the video makes people think twice about jumping to conclusions about people they don’t know.

