Naya Rivera's Younger Sister Nickayla Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media

Naya Rivera's younger sister Nickayla Rivera took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the late "Glee" star. The 25-year-old's post on Instagram was the first time she spoke out in the wake of her sister's death in Lake Piru, California earlier this month.

"Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you," Nickayla wrote on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photo of herself as a young girl alongside Naya.

"Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite," she continued. "Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."⁣

Naya's body was recovered on July 13, days after she went missing after going boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at the lake, which is an hour outside Los Angeles. The boy was found alone on the boat taking a nap around 4 p.m. and told authorities his mom went swimming but never came back to the boat.

There was no indication of foul play or suicide, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters.

Ayub said Josey told investigators that his mother had helped him into the boat after the pair went swimming, and when he looked back, she had disappeared under the surface of the water.

"I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it," Nickayla wrote. "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still.

"I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young," she continued. "My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."

RELATED STORIES

Naya Rivera Helped 4-Year-Old Son Get Onto Boat Before Slipping Underwater, Sheriff Says

Naya Rivera Seen on Surveillance Video Walking to Dock to Rent Boat With Son Before Presumed Drowning

Naya Rivera's Posts on Social Media Now Seem a Tragic Foreshadowing of Her Presumed Drowning