Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla and Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Move in Together to Care for 5-Year-Old Son

When former “Glee” star Naya Rivera died in a boating accident earlier this year, she left behind her 5-year-old son, Josey. Now, Naya’s sister Nickayla and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey are moving in together to jointly raise the boy.

The two have reportedly found solace in each other after Naya died in July. Photographers recently spotted them on a shopping excursion to Target, holding hands.

“I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” Nickayla said on social media.

The model said her motivation in moving in was a desire to help raise Josey, who was with his mom when she died a hero, lifting her son onto the boat with her last ounce of strength.

Nickayla continued, “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family.”

In her 2016 memoir, Naya called her young son her “greatest success.”

