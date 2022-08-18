A 12-year-old little league player who was seriously injured after falling off his bunk bed is making incredible progress, his family said.

Easton Oliverson was in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, gearing up for the biggest came of the season and staying in the tournament’s dormitory complex.

The beds there didn’t have guardrails, and the boy fell off in the middle of the night and cracked his skull. He was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Easton’s family is now sharing video from inside his hospital room to show how far he has come since the Sunday incident.

“The tests have all come out really good, so I think we’re just waiting for him to fully wake up and kinda see where he’s at with his brain activity and his memory,” said Easton’s uncle, Spencer Beck.

Easton's favorite baseball player, Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts, also sent him a get well message.

“We are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man,” Betts said.

As his team, the Snow Canyon All Stars of Utah, gear up for the big game, his teammates showed their support, walking on the field wearing “Team Easton” bands.

Easton’s little brother Brogan will be filling in for him on the team as he continues his path to recovery.

