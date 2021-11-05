For two friends, each step and each mile is a testament to the miracle of organ donation. A liver donor and her recipient are spreading the word by running the New York City Marathon together.

Dave Kane was diagnosed with cancer in the bile ducts of his liver over four years ago. "The diagnosis was pretty grim," Dave said.

Dave's friend Sara Kate Gillingham volunteered to undergo testing and surgery and ultimately gave 60 percent of her liver.

"I don't know. I just felt a calling. I felt like I am in a really good position to do this," Sara Kate, the organ donor, said. "It's really nice to be able to sit here and smile and laugh about it. But it was a very dark time."

The pair survived that dark time, and in a toast to their healing, Dave and Sara Kate are running the 26.2-mile New York City Marathon to raise money and awareness for the American Liver Foundation.

"Sara Kate saved my life," Dave said. "That's what's so great about this opportunity to run and to publicize, you know, the incredible bravery and generosity and love of Sara Kate and the opportunity to be a donor."

As for Sara Kate, she says donating part of her liver added meaning to her life.

"It's totally possible to make a bigger impact on the world than you think is possible by doing this."

