Liver Transplant Recipient and His Friend, the Donor, Are Running NYC Marathon Together

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:45 AM PDT, November 5, 2021

Dave Kane was diagnosed with cancer in the bile ducts of his liver over four years ago. So his friend Sara Kate stepped up to help.

For two friends, each step and each mile is a testament to the miracle of organ donation. A liver donor and her recipient are spreading the word by running the New York City Marathon together.

Dave Kane was diagnosed with cancer in the bile ducts of his liver over four years ago. "The diagnosis was pretty grim," Dave said.

Dave's friend Sara Kate Gillingham volunteered to undergo testing and surgery and ultimately gave 60 percent of her liver.  

"I don't know. I just felt a calling. I felt like I am in a really good position to do this," Sara Kate, the organ donor, said. "It's really nice to be able to sit here and smile and laugh about it. But it was a very dark time."

The pair survived that dark time, and in a toast to their healing, Dave and Sara Kate are running the 26.2-mile New York City Marathon to raise money and awareness for the American Liver Foundation. 

"Sara Kate saved my life," Dave said. "That's what's so great about this opportunity to run and to publicize, you know, the incredible bravery and generosity and love of Sara Kate and the opportunity to be a donor."

As for Sara Kate, she says donating part of her liver added meaning to her life.

"It's totally possible to make a bigger impact on the world than you think is possible by doing this."

Related Stories

87 Ultramarathon Runners in Utah Rescued After Getting Caught in Surprise Snow Storm
Volunteers Continue Search for California Dad and Ultra Marathon Runner Philip Kreycik, Now a Missing Person
21 Runners Die During Ultramarathon in China When Extreme Weather Hits
How Police Plan to Keep Runners Safe During NYC MarathonNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health