Lizbeth Flores, Young Mother of 2, May Have Been Tortured Before Her Death: Police

A mother of two who was found dead the day after she was reported missing in Mexico was possibly tortured before her death, and had all of her teeth removed. Lizbeth Flores, 23, was traveling from Brownsville, Texas to Matamoro, Mexico on Aug. 9 to meet her boyfriend when she disappeared, according to published reports.

She told her mother she would return that night, but didn’t, her mom, Maria Rubio, told Telemundo. Rubio reported her missing the next day.

On Aug, 11, Matamoros authorities found Flores’ bruised body, and police said they believe she was hit in the head with a large rock that was recovered at the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the killing or who is responsible for it, but the FBI has joined the investigation.

Rubio is hoping her daughter’s body can be transported back to United States so she can personally identify her. The family also started a Facebook fundraiser to raise money for Flores’ funeral.

“Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out,” Rubio told Telemundo. “I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter.

"The way they left her … The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment," she continued. "That’s what hurts.”

What the family is hoping for most is justice.

“She was young. She had many things in front of her, and more because she had two children,” Rubio said. “I want that, what they did to my daughter, everyone that took part in her death, I want them to pay.”

