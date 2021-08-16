Lizzo Breaks Down in Video Addressing 'Fatphobic' And 'Racist' Hate After Release of 'Rumors'

Hip pop star Lizzo is calling out all the people who made rude comments after the singer dropped her new music video “Rumors.” The Grammy-winning singer posted a 13-minute video on social media tearfully addressing the hate coming her way.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just doesn't love me back,” Lizzo said. “I just feel so down.”

She went on to say that she’s being fat-shamed and targeted with racist comments after the song’s debut, which features rapper Cardi B. The song’s lyrics themselves seem to address body shaming head on, with one verse asking, “Why you spending all your time trying to break a woman down?”

“It's fatphobic, it's racist and it's hurtful," Lizzo said. "What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool.”

“It doesn't matter how much good you put in the world, there's always going to be people who have something mean to say about you,” Lizzo continued.

In the video, Lizzo broke down in tears about the comments. “I hurt so hard.”

Cardi B is among those coming to Lizzo's defense, saying in a tweet, “When you stand up for yourself they claim [you're] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

Related Stories