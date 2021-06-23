Local Boy Scouts Find Human Remains at Historic Florida Building During Eagle Scout Project | Inside Edition

Local Boy Scouts Find Human Remains at Historic Florida Building During Eagle Scout Project

Crime
First Published: 11:37 AM PDT, June 23, 2021

The building is city-owned and has been used by civic groups over the years, ABC News affiliate WEAR reported.

A group of local Boy Scouts in Florida discover human remains located in a crawl space under a historic building during a clean-up for an Eagle Scout project, according to a published report

Investigators from the Pensacola Police said the bones that were found were human, according to the Medical Examiner’s office, Pensacola Police said in a statement.

The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon at a building at 1601 E. La Rua Street in Pensacola, the police said.

Pensacola Police are conducting an investigation with assistance from the University of West Florida Department of Anthropology, WEAR reported. 

*This is a developing story.

