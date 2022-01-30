Long-Lost Wallets and Purses That Were Discovered and Returned to Their Owners Many Years Later

By IE Staff
January 30, 2022

Usually, once a wallet or purse is lost, it's gone for good. But occasionally, a good Samaritan will find an item and return it.

A lost wallet or a purse can be a hassle. And for most, once an item is gone, it is gone for good.

But there are stories of people who were fortunate enough to be reunited with their belongings decades later.

In South Carolina, an 11-year-old went fishing and found a 25-year-old wallet. Even more surprisingly, knew the person who lost it.

In California, a woman was shocked when she learned that a wallet she lost at a movie theater 46 years earlier had been found. 

And in 2020, an Ohio custodian doing repairs found a purse that had been missing since 1957.

For these and other stories about owners being reunited with lost wallets and purses, Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

