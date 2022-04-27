The blue and white gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz” is one of the most iconic costumes of all time.



Now the garment is expected to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million at an auction next month, Bonhams Auction House pop culture director Helen Hall told Inside Edition.



The dress had been missing for decades before it turned up last year in an old box at Catholic University in Washington D.C.



“It was given to the Catholic University of America in the 70s to a priest named Father Hartke. And we know he had it until the 1980s, and then it disappeared,” Hall said.



At the time, Gilbert Hartke was the head of the school's drama program. It was rumored that the dress was located in the building named after Hartke, but no one knew exactly where, according to a press release.



It was finally discovered by a lecturer when the building was undergoing renovations last summer.



The dress has a secret pocket where Garland pulled out a handkerchief during the movie. It also has Judy Garland’s name stitched inside.

Now a lucky buyer can skip down the yellow brick road in Garland’s dress — ruby slippers not included!

The university says that the proceeds will go toward educating drama students, the Catholic News Agency reported.

