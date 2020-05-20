Lori Vallow Daybell's Attorney Has 14 Days to Tell Prosecutor Whether She Will Rely on Mental Health Defense

Lori Vallow Daybell's attorney has 14 days to tell prosecutors whether he "intends to raise any issue of mental condition" while defending her in the case of her two missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, according to court documents. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood gave Lori's attorney, Mark Means, until June 1 to tell the state whether he will bring up Lori's mental health in her defense, as well as any experts he would use to make his point.

Means did not respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

The children were last seen in September and Lori is currently being held on $1 million bond at an Idaho jail, facing two counts of felony desertion of a child, misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Lori has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The Idaho mother's alleged religious beliefs have been widely discussed in the case, including the existence of "translated beings" who "may, with the Lord's permission, teleport," as well as "zombies" and people who have been possessed by a "demon," "disembodied spirit" or a "worm/slug," according to a summary of information given to law enforcement written by Lori's husband's niece.

Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, asked authorities that she undergo a psychiatric examination after telling police she had "lost her reality" in January 2019 and that he feared for his life, according to body cam footage released by the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona.

Months later, on July 11, Charles was shot and killed by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, while he was picking up JJ. Cox claimed he fired in self-defense and wasn't charged in the incident. Cox died on Dec. 12, and an Arizona medical examiner recently ruled it was from natural causes. Charles' and Alex's deaths are both still under investigation, according to police.

Wood's May 18 request for discovery also asks Means for a list of witnesses, experts, evidence (including "books, papers, documents, photographs and tangible objects"), physical or mental examinations and scientific tests Lori's defense attorney intends to use in her defense.

The document also asks Means to provide a written notice if Lori intends to offer a defense alibi, and if so, any locations and witnesses she intends to mention in it.

Lori is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 9 and 10.

The search for her missing children continues. Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park, where she had traveled with JJ, Lori and Alex.

JJ was last seen at his elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho Sept. 23, according to authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and may be in need of medical attention, according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

