A bombshell audio tape at the trial of Lori Daybell was played as the so-called “Doomsday Mom” stands trial for three murders including two of her children. It's a conversation, recorded by her sister during a jailhouse visit, in which Daybell is confronted about going ahead with her wedding after allegedly murdering her kids.

Daybell’s sister, Summer, took the stand as the tape-recorded phone call between them was played.

"I don't understand. I don't understand. I want to believe the best in you. I love you. They were just little kids. I don't understand!” Summer could be heard saying.

"You know me, Summer,” Daybell said.

"That's what I thought!" Summer replied.

"You still do,” Daybell rebutted.

"Lori, you let that happen to them and then put them in the ground like a piece of trash, then I don't know you!" Summer said.

"You don't think that I am in pain?" asked Daybell in the recording.

"No, I don't,” Summer said. “I think you were dancing on the beach having a great time! Getting married!"

“You expect me to keep going on faith when there has been zero explanation and you expect me to just keep believing without ever having a question?” Summer asked.

“I'm not saying that,” Daybell replied.

“That's just what you are saying,” Summer said. “Either explain it or don't expect me not to be upset and doubt you when the kids are on Chad's property. I would have taken Tylee and JJ in a heartbeat and everybody else would've too. You know that."

The call was recorded as Daybell sat in jail following her arrest for allegedly killing her children in cahoots with her new husband, Chad Daybell, because they believed the kids were evil.

The children's bodies were found buried on Chad’s property in Idaho nine months after they went missing.

Lori married Daybell in Hawaii. She is also accused of conspiring to kill Daybell's wife.

Lori and Chad Daybell have pled not guilty to all charges.

