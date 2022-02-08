Los Angeles Congregation Holds Service In Parking Lot After Fire Rips Through Their Church

By IE Staff
First Published: 1:30 PM PST, February 8, 2022

The fire destroyed the nearly 100-year-old building, which was unoccupied at the time. 

After their church went up in flames, one congregation pressed on with its Sunday Services.

“When they sent me a text, and I read it. It said, ‘our church is on fire,’ I just froze,” congregation member Georgetta Blunt said.

Following the blaze, St. John’s Methodist Church in California held its weekly service in the parking lot under tents so that worshippers could gather outside their burned-out church and give thanks for what they did have. 

The fire destroyed their nearly 100-year-old building, which was unoccupied at the time. Reports say the cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators suspect arson. 

It will be a long road to repair the church and get services moved back inside. 

While the fire spread throughout the church, some items were spared from the damage, including the Bibles and hymn books. 

A hopeful reminder that all is not lost. 

