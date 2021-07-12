A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was shot to death while talking with a friend on Instagram LIve last week. Police are searching for the shooter.

Zerail Dijon Rivera was found “slumped in the front seat of a vehicle,” according to a statement from the Hawthorne Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered “multiple gunshot wounds," the statement said.

Lt. Ti Goetz told City News Service the man "appeared to have been targeted" and "appears to be a gang member.”

Gruesome video of the shooting was still circulating online as of Monday, with viewers posting strong reactions, including regrets they'd watched in the first place. Several posters said the young man was a rapper known as Indian Red Boy.

Police are looking for the shooter, who cannot be seen in the video.

Related Stories