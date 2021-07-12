Los Angeles Man Shot to Death While Talking on Instagram Live, Police Looking for Shooter
Zerail Dijon Rivera, a 21-year-old man some said was known as Indian Red Boy, was shot several times as he sat in a car, talking with a friend on Instagram Live. Gruesome footage of the shooting has been circling online.
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was shot to death while talking with a friend on Instagram LIve last week. Police are searching for the shooter.
Zerail Dijon Rivera was found “slumped in the front seat of a vehicle,” according to a statement from the Hawthorne Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered “multiple gunshot wounds," the statement said.
Lt. Ti Goetz told City News Service the man "appeared to have been targeted" and "appears to be a gang member.”
Gruesome video of the shooting was still circulating online as of Monday, with viewers posting strong reactions, including regrets they'd watched in the first place. Several posters said the young man was a rapper known as Indian Red Boy.
Police are looking for the shooter, who cannot be seen in the video.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll ShowsOffbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her KillingCrime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by SuicideHuman Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned KittensAnimals