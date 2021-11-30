Los Angeles Police Search Landfill for Evidence About Missing Mom Heidi Planck

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:07 PM PST, November 30, 2021

39-year-old Heidi Planck was last seen October 17 at a downtown apartment complex

Authorities in Los Angeles are searching a landfill for clues to a missing mom. 

39-year-old Heidi Planck was last seen October 17 at a downtown apartment complex, according to the LAPD.

Investigators say forensic evidence from inside the building has led them to believe an incident occurred that caused her death. Further investigation led them to search for evidence in the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. 

Detectives are searching the privately run landfill for human remains and other evidence, which can take between seven and ten days. 

Planck was reported missing by her ex-husband on October 20. On November 4, her vehicle was found in a parking garage several blocks away from where she was last seen.

Friends and family have been canvassing the area hoping someone with information will come forward.

Police say they have no suspect information. 

