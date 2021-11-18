The catamaran 41-year-old Sarm Heslop had been living and working on is now listed for sale, and her loved ones are begging U.S. Virgin Islands authorities to search the boat before the any sale is completed. A full forensic search has never been conducted on the catamaran named Siren Song, her loved ones said.

“Once the boat is sold any evidence which could hold vital clues to Sarm’s disappearance will be lost forever and that would be devastating,” Heslop’s friends said in a statement. “The smallest clue could hold the key. This could have been a crime scene; without the search, we will never know.”

Heslop’s friends, who are based in England, said they discovered the boat was on sale after locals of the U.S. Virgin Islands had contacted them.

The Siren Song has been listed on sale for about $229,000 and all names and signage had been removed from the exterior of the catamaran, her friends said, adding that her boyfriend Ryan Bane had been the one to list the boat for sale.

Heslop, a former flight attendant from Southampton, England, went missing seven months ago, in March 2021. She had been working on the Siren Song for Bane, who owns the boat for his charter business, those searching for her said.

The pair had docked the boat off the shore of Frank Bay in St. John Island in order to go for dinner on the night of Sunday March 7, friends said. The U.S. Virgin Islands had been under COVID-related curfews at the time, with bars and restaurants closing at 10 p.m. each night.

Bane reported her missing just hours later, by 2:30 a.m. on Monday March 8, and was instructed to return to his boat and report the disappearance to the Coast Guard, which he did hours later, around noon.

Authorities have previously been denied a warrant to search the boat, but Bane, through his attorney David Cattie, disputed the claim that his catamaran has not been searched, saying that the Coast Guard had performed an "on-site inspection of the vessel and an on-sight interview without limitation."

Bane has also denied any involvement in her disappearance and continues to be "devastated" by the incident, his attorney said, according to Fox News. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Cattie for comment.

St. John is a small island of about 4,100 people, with a few dozen different charter businesses providing sightseeing and fishing tours to tourists. The community of those living in St. John, about a 45-minute ferry ride from St. Thomas, is tight-knit, and many of those living on the island know each other.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for more information that leads to a significant breakthrough in the case, and her friends have raised another $13,500 (£10,000) on GoFundMe to increase the reward. Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

