The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing 3-year-old and 16-year-old from Tennessee who authorities say could be in California now, News Channel 5 reported.

Due to Tennessee authorities believing the children are in California, the FBI is now involved in the search because they have crossed state lines.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Noah Clare, 3, on Tuesday.

Authorities say Noah was reported missing on November 7 after his mother filed a report saying her ex-boyfriend, Noah’s dad, failed to return the child after a visitation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a warrant has been issued for the boy’s father, Jacob Clare, 35, on grounds of kidnapping in Kentucky as local authorities in Beaver Dam, say he also kidnapped his 16-year-old niece, Amber, who they say is with him and Noah.

Amber was initially considered a runaway and now has been listed as an endangered child, CBS 8 reported.

Amber’s mother, Jamie Bravata, spoke to CBS 8 this week saying, "When I woke up she was gone. She left a note with her sister saying she was going on a grand adventure," the distraught mom said.

On November 11, surveillance camera in San Clemente, California, captured what appears to be Clare and the two missing minors in a parking lot. Authorities are now sharing the images in hopes to get the public’s interest and awareness up.

The Kentucky Bureau of Investigation also gave a timeline of events saying that Jacob Clare purchased a Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace around October 30. They say that on November 7, the day Noah was reported missing by his mother, license plate readers in Arizona spotted the car traveling on Highway 95.

The Subaru Legacy was reportedly found at the Outlets in San Clemente, California, where the surveillance images of the trio in a parking lot were taken. On November 13, the car was towed out of the lot, authorities say.

An officer with the California Highway Patrol told WKRN that police across the Golden State are on the lookout for the children.

“CHP’s involvement in this situation involving 3 individuals; Mr. Jacob Clare, Amber Clare, and Noah Clare is issuing a broadcast throughout the state of California for an endangered missing advisory, an at-risk missing situation. Our officers throughout the state are on the lookout for these individuals at the moment,” the officer told the news outlet.

Noah Clare has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 3’5”, weighs approximately 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes, authorities say.

Jacob Clare is 35 and has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6’7” and weighs approximately 200 pounds, authorities say.

Police ask if you see Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

