Remains Found in California Forest in 2020 Identified as Man Missing Since 2006
David Virgil Neily, 69, was reported missing by family in July 2006. His remains were found in an isolated area of Branscomb, California.
Human remains found in May 2020 in an isolated area of Branscomb, California, have now been identified as a man who had been missing since 2006, New York Post reported.
Authorities say that the partial remains are those of David Virgil Neily, 69, of Albion, who was reported missing by family in July 2006.
Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Detectives said they sent the samples from the remains found last year to various agencies for DNA testing before it came back with a successful match last month.
Experts say no evidence of trauma was identified or observed on the recovered remains, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.
Neily was found about three-and-a-half miles from where his car was found, the police statement said.
Police are still investigating what happened to Neily.
“We’re not giving up hope that we can find out what happened to him. We’re not giving up,” Lisa Neily told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information concerning the last known whereabouts of Neily to contact Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Detective Alex Johnston at (707) 463-4086 or the Sheriff's Office tip line at (707) 234-2100.
