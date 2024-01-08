A lost letter written 80 years ago has finally been delivered.

The letter was postmarked June 23 at 4 p.m., 1943. It was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Louis George. It was missing a house number and the state of Illinois. The envelope had a three-cent stamp reading “win the war” on it from World War II.

“Dear Lavina and Louie, Mother just came and up and told me about your baby’s death. I am terribly sorry. You have had more than your share of grief,” the letter read.

The couple’s granddaughter, Janet, received the letter and tells Inside Edition she grew up knowing her family’s history.

“We had always known that she was the third child that they had lost in infancy,” Janet says.

The letter turned up at the local post office in DeKalb, Illinois. It had been mailed from Amboy, Illinois, less than 50 miles away, but it had been lost for decades.

Driven by curiosity, a local postal worker went online and found an obituary for Lavina George from 2012. The family was tracked down through social media.

“This would have meant so much to grandma and grandpa,” Janet says.