Lost Llama 'Gizmo' Found Outside Vacant Mansion, Lassoed and Returned to Owners

You’ve seen missing dog and cat flyers, but how about a missing llama? That’s what Diana Heimann did when her llama Gizmo jumped over the fence at a farm in Westchester County, New York.

In search of Gizmo, they even hired a drone with an infrared camera to scour the nearby forest and fields for the animal. After some false hope found in a flock of sheep, it seemed everyone was on the search.

So where was Gizmo for all these days? He was hanging outside a vacant mansion. Workers next door were the first to spot him.

“They had seen him everyday. He was on the other side of the fence, and they assumed he belonged to the neighbor. So when they saw the poster 17 days later, they said, ‘Oh my goodness, this isn’t a neighbor’s llama—this is a missing llama!’” Heimann said.

Leo Garcia grabbed his lasso and was able to capture Gizmo. He was led to safety after 17 days on the lam. He’s back home now, and except for a minor eye infection, he’s doing fine and happy to be back with his stablemate.

