Louisiana Teen Girls Fight Off Gun-Toting Abductor by Grabbing his Steering Wheel, Crashing Car, Police Say 

Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, fought off an alleged abductor in Louisiana after they grabbed the steering wheel of his car, causing a crash in order to save their lives. The two teens were allegedly abducted at gunpoint Friday evening in the town of Springfield.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about a possible abduction, according to reports.

Albert Lawrence Lavigne, Jr., 39, allegedly kidnapped two girls in Livingston at gunpoint, then drove them into Tangipahoa Parish. After his car was involved in a single-vehicle crash, the two girls and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment, The Advocate reports.

After fleeing the damaged SUV and taking one of their cell phones with them, the teens were able to call 911 and get help from Good Samaritans, according to WBRZ. Cops said the Good Samaritans restrained the alleged kidnapper until authorities arrived.

Lavigne was released from the hospital and taken into custody by the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, cops said on Monday after he was released from the hospital.

He is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and has been booked on two counts of second-degree kidnapping. A spokeswoman for Livingston Parish Detention Center told Inside Edition Digital that he will not appear in court for at last 60 to 90 days for a hearing.

