Where Is Marisela Botello? Texas Cops Seek Person of Interest in Disappearance of 23-Year-Old Seattle Woman

Authorities in Texas have named a person of interest they want to speak with in connection to a missing Seattle woman last seen on Oct. 5. The family of Seattle resident Marisela Botello, said she traveled to Dallas to visit an ex-boyfriend, and cops say she was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 5 in downtown Dallas, according to reports.

Botello family reportedly said she had wanted to go out the night of Oct. 4, but her ex did not. When she did not return Oct. 5, her ex-boyfriend reported her missing.

Her aunt, Dennesly Castillo, said the family obtained security video from outside the Select Start bar, which shows someone who they believe to be Botello leaving the bar with an unknown man at 1:15 a.m., according to Dallas News. Botello's cell phone was last used at 4 a.m., her family said.

Police announced they were searching for Charles Beltran, a man they identified as a person of interest in the case. Cops said he was driving a black 2014 Audi A6 with Texas license plates MJG-3114. Police said Beltran and his vehicle have not been seen since Oct. 5.

Botello is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-2 and about 115 pounds, with dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about it may contact police at 911 or 214-671-4268 and refer to case No. 177834-2020.

