Missing Bipolar Teen Huda Roushdy Found Safe After Disappearing 3 Weeks Ago

Huda Roushdy, a bipolar teen who vanished three weeks ago, has been reunited with her family and is safe and sound, authorities said.

The 15-year-old was last seen on the night of Oct. 4, when she ran away from her aunt's home in South Bend, Indiana. Police had issued a Silver Alert over her disappearance, and her desperate family issued public appeals on social media and in television interviews.

She was without her medication and was considered to be in extreme danger, police said.

Roushdy called relatives on Wednesday, and said she was safe and was coming home, authorities said.

"She finally made contact with her family and told our detectives she was with a friend and was safe the whole time," South Bend Police Department spokesperson Christine Karsten told Inside Edition Digital on Thursday.

"Our officers and detectives were working around the clock on this case, and we're very glad she's with her family," Karsten said.

The case has been classified as a runaway and is now closed. Huda had left the state at one point, but is now back in Indiana, Karsten said.

Huda’s mother, Tara Roushdy, told WSBT-TV earlier this month that her daughter has struggled with bipolar disorder since age 10. The girl has a history of harming herself and of attempting suicide, her mother said.

Huda's Michigan family had sent her to live with her aunt in Indiana 18 months ago so she could receive better treatment for her mental health issues, her parents said.

