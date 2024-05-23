Louisville Police Release Video Footage Showing Golfer Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, May 23, 2024

Scottie Scheffler called his arrest “a big misunderstanding.”

Police have released body camera footage of the world’s top golfer, Scottie Scheffler, being led away after being placed under arrest. Video also recorded from across the street by a traffic camera shows Louisville police placing Scheffler in handcuffs.

The videos were released Thursday after the Louisville police chief and mayor revealed that the police officer who was allegedly dragged by Scheffler’s car did not have his body-worn camera turned on.

“We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation,” Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press conference.

Scheffler was arrested after allegedly attempting to drive around the scene of a fatal accident as he was on his way to the PGA championship last week.

The golfer called his arrest “a big misunderstanding.”

“Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong. We’re not interested in settling the case. We will either try or it will be dismissed,” Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines told reporters.

