A Florida plastic surgeon was arrested after being found to have methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop that was captured on police body camera footage.

Video shows Dr. William Wright Adams wearing scrubs and being put in handcuffs. He told officers he had a patient waiting on him.

Police found what they say was Adams’ personal stash of methamphetamine and a pipe to smoke the drug in the vehicle. Authorities say this was not the first time the physician was charged with possessing methamphetamine.

Frankie Styles, a former friend of Adams, says the doctor’s drug habit was no secret.

“How did everyone let him get this bad? Why is no one saying anything,” Styles tells Inside Edition.

She says she confronted Adams about his drug habit after witnessing a two-day bender.

“I said, ‘Well don't you have surgery tomorrow morning,’ and he said, ‘Yeah in a couple hours.’ He had already been up for like two days and then I remember thinking, ‘Well, I'm glad it's not me. He's going to end up dead or end up killing someone,’” Styles says.

Some of Adams’ former patients also say his behavior was very erratic.

Patti Montefusco and Diane Diangelo say he botched their breast implants, leaving them with open wounds and infections.

“I just never imagined that a surgeon would do that,” Montefusco says.

Dozens of former patients say Adams botched their surgeries as well.

Inside Edition showed Manhattan plastic surgeon Dr. Arthur Perry photos of some of Adams’ work.

“You have the expectation that your doctor is safe, well trained, and is certainly not taking drugs,” Perry says.

Adams was found guilty of two felonies, including possession of methamphetamine. He was mandated to spend 90 days in rehab. Adams has been released and has given up his license to practice medicine.

Some of his patients are wondering why he was allowed to keep performing surgery after his first arrest in 2020, even though the charges were dropped.

“Had we known any of this we would not have went to him,” Diangelo says.

“It was criminal. I think he should have had to go to jail,” Montefusco says.

Inside Edition tried to speak with Adams at his equestrian estate in Dade City, Florida. No one answered.