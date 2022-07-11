At the same Minnesota shoreline where investigators say Molly Cheng drowned herself and her children, grief-stricken family and friends have turned it into a memorial adorned with pictures, flowers and candles.

Through an interpreter, the father of 23-year-old Cheng shared how he’s holding on after losing his daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren on July 1 at Vadnais-Sucker Lake.

“My grandchildren have always lifted me up until this point and I don't know what to do anymore. I'm heart stricken and I hurt so much that I do not know what to say to the community,” Koua Lee, Yee Lee’s Father, said through an interpreter to WCCO.

Last week, 27-year-old Yee Lee took his own life. That tragedy touched off the series of horrible events that led to the death of his partner, Molly and their three children: 5-year-old Phoenix, 4-year-old Quadrillion and 3-year-old Estella.

“This tragedy has struck me and my grandchildren and it makes me stressful, and it makes sometimes to the point where I'm so shaken that I don't know what to do anymore,” Koua continued.

The grandparents feel uplifted by all the support of their Hmong community and hope their story reaches others who may be struggling.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health issues, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255 or 988, once the hotline’s new three-digit number goes live nationwide on July 16.

