Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s 5-year-old daughter, tells Inside Edition her biggest concern about Hunter’s guilty verdict in his federal gun trial is how it will impact their daughter, Navy.

“It's a conversation that no mother wants to have with their child, especially when she just started creating a bond with him and, and she loves him so, so much,” Roberts says. “Hunter's been through some dark times, and I think he's on trial for things that he did during those dark times, and I hate that.”

Roberts, whose memoir “Out of the Shadows” goes on sale in August, has reconciled with Hunter. His only interaction with his 5-year-old daughter she says is via Zoom. Roberts says she feels let down by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Last summer, they publicly acknowledged Navy as their grandchild for the first time.

“Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” Joe Biden told People.

However, in December, Jill and Joe Biden did not go through with their family tradition of providing Christmas stockings for every Biden grandchild. They did not hang any stockings. The year before they hung six, instead of seven.

“It's hurtful to see that,” Roberts says. “I think every mother hopes that their child is embraced by both sides of the family. Because as a mother, there can't be enough people to love your child.”

Roberts says her father, Rob Roberts, has come to appreciate Hunter.

“He'll defend Hunter Biden," Roberts says. "And when he does, he says, ‘Hunter Biden gave me the greatest gift. He gave me my granddaughter.’”

As far as the presidential election later this year, Roberts, who called herself an Arkansas Democrat, says many people seem to want to know who she will be voting for. “I did vote for [Joe Biden] in the past,” she says.

“How amazing is it to take your daughter with you, to show her your American right to vote, and your grandfather is one of the main candidates? I mean, that's something that most little girls can never say, let alone say, ‘My grandfather is the President of the United States. That itself is an honor, it's a privilege,” Roberts says.

Hunter Biden will go to trial on federal tax charges in September.