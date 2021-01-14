Macaulay Culkin Throws Support Behind Scrubbing Donald Trump Cameo From ‘Home Alone 2’

Actor Macaulay Culkin has given his seal of approval to remove Donald Trump’s cameo from the hit 1992 film, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” NME reported.

The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to say “bravo” this week after a fan posted on the social media platform that he wanted to scrub Trump from the blockbuster Christmas hit, The Guardian reported. Culkin also replied to one fan who said they wanted to start a petition to have Trump removed by saying “sold” on Twitter.

The news comes as Donald Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached, twice as calls continue for him to resign following the insurgence last week. Trump has just less than a week left in the White House.

Trump’s appearance in “Home Alone 2” is just a few seconds long as Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, asks him for directions in the lobby of ritzy the Plaza Hotel, which the real estate tycoon happened to be the owner of at the time and where the movie was primarily filmed.

The film’s director, Chris Columbus, told Insider last month that Trump got the role because he “did bully his way into the movie.” Columbus claimed that Trump said because they were filming on his property he should be in the movie somehow.

The cameo actually turned out to work in the director’s favor after the film was screened for test audiences.

“When we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened – people cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience,’” Columbus added.

