Machine Allows Long-Distance Make-Out Sessions

The Proclaimers once sang about walking 500 miles to kiss your love but a new device is allowing you to do it from the comfort of your own home if your partner is far away.

A Chinese-made device, which has a name that translates to "Long Lost Touch" in English, was created by college students. They were inspired by the stories of sadness and isolation that came out of pandemic lock downs.

Each Long Lost Touch is paired with another device. Users have their kissing style recorded and then transmitted to the other set of lips.

For a more realistic feel, the silicone lips warm up as the lover sends their kisses.

Whether you think this idea is crazy or genius, the lips are in demand.

The company sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders in just two weeks after opening.

