Machine Allows Long-Distance Make-Out Sessions
Whether you think this idea is crazy or genius, the lips are in demand.
The Proclaimers once sang about walking 500 miles to kiss your love but a new device is allowing you to do it from the comfort of your own home if your partner is far away.
A Chinese-made device, which has a name that translates to "Long Lost Touch" in English, was created by college students. They were inspired by the stories of sadness and isolation that came out of pandemic lock downs.
Each Long Lost Touch is paired with another device. Users have their kissing style recorded and then transmitted to the other set of lips.
For a more realistic feel, the silicone lips warm up as the lover sends their kisses.
Whether you think this idea is crazy or genius, the lips are in demand.
The company sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders in just two weeks after opening.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Atlanta Man Completes Epic Feat by Riding Every Operable Ride at all 12 Disney Parks in Less Than 2 WeeksEntertainment
Aiden Fucci Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Tristyn Bailey, Florida Cheerleader Stabbed 114 TimesCrime
Taylor Schabusiness, Suspect in Meth-Fueled Murder Who Attacked Attorney in Court, Fit to Stand Trial in JulyCrime
Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth ShutNews
Search for US Navy Sailor Who Vanished After St. Patrick's Day Ends After Officials 'Exhaust All Efforts'News
Beloved New York School Bus Driver Crochets Thousands of Hats for Students Since Picking Up Hobby 18 Years AgoHuman Interest