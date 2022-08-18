Tennessee Woman Charged With Murder After Sneaking Drugs to Inmate During Kiss: Authorities

After the overdose death of a person incarcerated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, their visitor has been accused of sneaking drugs into the facility and charged with murder, according to a press release from the TDOC.

Rachel Dollard visited the Turney Center Industrial Complex to see inmate Joshua Brown in February, officials said. According to the TDOC, Dollard was seen giving drugs to Brown as they kissed during their visitation.

During the kiss, Dollard transferred a balloon pellet holding half an ounce of methamphetamine to Brown, which he ended up swallowing, the TDOC alleges. He died later at a local hospital, authorities stated.

Last weekend Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County. She was taken to the Hickman County jail, where she is being held on charges including second-degree murder and introduction to a penal facility.

David Imhof, director of the TDOC’s Office of Investigation and Conduct, said this case illustrates the dangers of bringing contraband into prisons.

Brown was serving 11 years on drug-related charges when he died. He was set to be released in 2029.

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities,” Imhof said.

Dollard will appear in court in September, Hickman County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

Related Stories