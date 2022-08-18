Tennessee Woman Charged With Murder After Sneaking Drugs to Inmate During Kiss: Authorities

Crime
Image on left is a mugshot of Joshua Brown and image on right is image of Rachal Dollard handcuffed sitting in the back of a police car
From left: inmate Joshua Brown, Rachal DollardTennessee Department of Correction
By ZIYNE ABDO
First Published: 2:02 PM PDT, August 18, 2022

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigation and Conduct.

After the overdose death of a person incarcerated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, their visitor has been accused of sneaking drugs into the facility and charged with murder, according to a press release from the TDOC. 

Rachel Dollard visited the Turney Center Industrial Complex to see inmate Joshua Brown in February, officials said. According to the TDOC, Dollard was seen giving drugs to Brown as they kissed during their visitation.

During the kiss, Dollard transferred a balloon pellet holding half an ounce of methamphetamine to Brown, which he ended up swallowing, the TDOC alleges. He died later at a local hospital, authorities stated. 

Last weekend Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County. She was taken to the Hickman County jail, where she is being held on charges including second-degree murder and introduction to a penal facility.

David Imhof, director of the TDOC’s Office of Investigation and Conduct, said this case illustrates the dangers of bringing contraband into prisons.

Brown was serving 11 years on drug-related charges when he died. He was set to be released in 2029. 

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities,” Imhof said. 

Dollard will appear in court in September, Hickman County officials told Inside Edition Digital.

Related Stories

Woman Charged With Murdering Ex-Partner Wants to Visit Their Children
Handyman Gets Life for Murdering Woman, Hiding Body in Septic Tank
Convicted Rapist Serving Life in Prison Escapes From Work Crew
Bodies of 2 School-Aged Children Found in Abandoned Suitcases in New Zealand

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ultramarathoner Attacked by Coyote While on 150-Mile Run Speaks About Terrifying Ordeal, How He Fought It Off
Ultramarathoner Attacked by Coyote While on 150-Mile Run Speaks About Terrifying Ordeal, How He Fought It Off
1

Ultramarathoner Attacked by Coyote While on 150-Mile Run Speaks About Terrifying Ordeal, How He Fought It Off

Animals
Navy Wife Takes Effort to Free Husband From Japan Jail to White House
Navy Wife Takes Effort to Free Husband From Japan Jail to White House
2

Navy Wife Takes Effort to Free Husband From Japan Jail to White House

News
Florida Handyman Gets 3 Life Terms for Killing Woman Like a 'Second Mother' to Him, Hiding Body in Septic Tank
Florida Handyman Gets 3 Life Terms for Killing Woman Like a 'Second Mother' to Him, Hiding Body in Septic Tank
3

Florida Handyman Gets 3 Life Terms for Killing Woman Like a 'Second Mother' to Him, Hiding Body in Septic Tank

Crime
Daughter Posts Note From Her Dad, Found By Her Family 9 Years After He Died, That Says 'Do Not Be Afraid'
Daughter Posts Note From Her Dad, Found By Her Family 9 Years After He Died, That Says 'Do Not Be Afraid'
4

Daughter Posts Note From Her Dad, Found By Her Family 9 Years After He Died, That Says 'Do Not Be Afraid'

Inspirational
Producers of Alabama Rush Documentary Deny Rumors of Sorority Recruits With Hidden Microphones
Producers of Alabama Rush Documentary Deny Rumors of Sorority Recruits With Hidden Microphones
5

Producers of Alabama Rush Documentary Deny Rumors of Sorority Recruits With Hidden Microphones

Human Interest