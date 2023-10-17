From the brink of death to center stage — Madonna is back.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop kicked off her highly anticipated world tour in London over the weekend.

Watching the iconic performer on stage it was hard to believe that a severe bacterial infection had her close to death just five months ago.

The ageless star did don a leg brace and use a few chairs as more than just props during the show, but other than that she looked to be fitter than most women half her age.

Published reports say that she is traveling with a doctor and a team of physical therapists to be safe as she embarks on this world tour.

The "Material Mom" is also traveling, and performing, with most of her family

Daughter Mercy played piano for one song while her son, David, showed off his musical chops on guitar.

Oldest daughter Lourdes vamped next to mom during her performance of "Vogue," with the two women judging a line of dancers that included Madonna's youngest daughter Estere.

And Estere's twin sister Stella came out to dance as well when mom performed "Don't Tell Me."

As for the early reviews? Critics are unanimous in their praise.