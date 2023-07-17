Mama Don't Preach: Jackie O Disapproved of JFK Jr.'s Fling With a Then-Married Madonna, Claims New Book

When John F. Kennedy Jr. started dating Madonna, his mother made it clear she did not want him seeing the famed pop star, writes J. Randy Taraborrelli  in "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret."

Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis did not approve of her son dating the Queen of Pop, claims a new book about the former first lady.

Taraborrelli sat down with Inside Edition to discuss his book, and of that fling he says: "Jackie really would have probably approved of Madonna except for one reason — Madonna was married at that time to Sean Penn."

Madonna and Penn were separated at the time.

He also claims that Jackie's sister Lee Radziwill almost became first lady, why she was so reluctant to move into the White House, and her brother-in-law Ted Kennedy's attempt to save her life after her diagnosis on non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read an exclusive excerpt from "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret," which hits bookshelves July 18.

