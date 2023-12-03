Fisherman Jacob Knowles from Winter Harbor, Maine, scored a unique lobster.

The rare crustacean’s coloring is split down the middle and is half blue and half regular. It’s also half female and half male. Because of this, the lobster has been a hit on social media.

“This is the coolest lobster I've ever seen,” he said in a viral social media video. “Not only is it split 5050 right down, it's back, blue and normal, but if you look underneath, it's actually half male, half female. The blue side is a male. The normal side is a female. split 5050. Perfectly, super pretty blue. Very cool.”

Knowles has kept the lobster, named Bowie, to see if it will lay eggs over the next few months and create unique offspring.

“One of my friends actually caught it,” he told Inside Edition Digital. “We picked the crate up and looked inside and I was like, 'Wow, that is really cool.' It's a super cool lobster. Never seen one like it. We've caught a lot of rare lobsters over the years, different colors, but that one blew away most of them. We did a poll in the video earlier and getting people's suggestions on if we should notch the lobster and let it go or if we should keep it as a pet. It was pretty unanimous that everybody wanted to see us keep it as a pet.”

Knowles also let his followers help name the crustacean and told Inside Edition Digital that “pretty much the unanimous vote was Bowie, after David Bowie. It is a good name.”

Since he is legally allowed to keep Bowie, he has given it a nice home.

“We actually partnered up with the Bar Harbor Oceanarium, they're an education center and they have an aquarium, they have aquarist and stuff, and they actually donated a tank to Bowie,” he said. “Now we're going to hold it in the garage. We're going to feed it, do live stream videos of feeding it and continue to share Bowie and watch it and see if it can grow some eggs. So most of them start pushing their eggs out onto their tail this time of year, between now and April.”

Afterward, they’ll decide on Bowie’s fate.

“The Oceanarium is closed for the winter and they open back up to tourism in the spring, so we might end up giving it to the Oceanarium in the spring or maybe we'll let it go. I don't know.I’m excited. This is going to be fun. We’ll be making update videos. Keeping you guys in the loop of Bowie’s adventures,” he said.