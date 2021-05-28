A woman from Maine visiting New York City who was expected back home this week has mysteriously disappeared, officials said.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen in the Times Square area getting into a Lyft vehicle with a man and two other women early Monday morning, according to WABC 7 News reported.

Surveillance footage showed the young woman at a McDonald's in the Crossroads of the World getting into a car with a group of unidentified people around 2 a.m., the Falmouth Police Department said in a news release, the New York Post reported.

On Tuesday, Hammontree's parents contacted police in Maine to report their daughter as a missing person.

Hammontree's father told ABC7 that his daughter has no history of drug use, or mental illness and has never vanished before.

On Thursday, Falmouth police said they were waiting on the results of a subpoena for more video footage that may lead them to more information. A description and identification of the vehicle were not immediately available, Falmouth Police Lt. Jeff Pardue told the Post.

According to Pardue, Hammontree had been visiting her boyfriend in New York and was expected back in Maine this week. He said that Hammontree had lived in New York, and had moved back to her parent's home in Plymouth, Maine, a report said.

The New York Police Department is assisting the Falmouth Police Department in their search of Hammontree's whereabouts.

Hammontree is described as 5'9'' tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversize blue T-shirt, cutoff jeans, and sandals. She had aviation sunglasses on her head and was carrying an orange backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 207-781-2300. NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

