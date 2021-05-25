Loved ones of Taylor Pomaski, a Texas woman last seen four weeks ago, told Inside Edition Digital they're desperate to locate the 29-year-old who vanished under what investigators said were suspicious circumstances.

On May 11, family members of Pomaski contacted law enforcement and reported her missing and possibly endangered. The case was originally being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.

“We are still searching and checking leads,” Gilliland told Inside Edition Digital

A follow-up investigation indicated that Pomaski was last seen on April 27, following a party at her residence on Stallion Brook Lane that previous weekend. Investigators said no one had contact with Pomaski since.

On May 19, the missing person case was transferred over to the HCSO Homicide Unit for further investigation, he said.

Homicide investigators believe that Pomaski had disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play, Gilliland told Inside Edition Digital in a statement.

Pomaski indicted on her Facebook page that she is from the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area and was a former master data specialist at LyondellBasell, a global chemical, plastic and refining company. In her last Facebook post on April 23, she indicated that she was in a relationship.

Taylor's mother Leslie Mandeville, and father Steven Pomaski told Inside Edition Digital how difficult it has been since their daughter vanished.

"We are desperate to find her. We miss her and we love her," Mandeville said.

In one of the missing person’s flyers created in the search for Taylor Pomaski, her mother said, “We are extremely concerned because left behind was the love of her life Mauly, her dog, and all her belongings,” Mandeville said. “Taylor’s very loved by so many and we just want her home.”

Taylor Pomaski has long blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 110 pounds. It is not known what clothes she was wearing before she went missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

She also had two moles. One is located above her left eyebrow and the other is located on the left side of her nose. She also has a tattoo on the front of her hip that reads, "Infinity Serenity.”

Tim Miller, Director of Texas Equusearch, whose organization is assisting the Homicide Unit with the search for Taylor Pomaski, told Inside Edition Digital that "he thinks something has happened."

"She certainly disappeared under suspicious circumstances,” Miller said. “I fear the worst.”

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski or information about her last known whereabouts is encouraged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-967-5810 - or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

