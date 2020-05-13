Makeup Industry Takes a Hit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Welcome to a new world — without makeup. With no place to go and nobody to meet, there's no need to get dolled up. And the makeup industry is taking a hit as a result.

"People are staying home so they're giving less attention to their personal care and that's been reflected in the sales of a lot of the big companies," said Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis.

Major retailers are seeing a major drop in business since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, including the cosmetics chain Sephora, which has had a 14% decrease in sales. "The trend right now is just not be as made up," DeAngelis said.

Many people are going grey in quarantine and others are becoming their own colorists. "As women we're really having to take it into our own hands at home," said Heather Muir Maffei, beauty director at Real Simple Magazine.

Celebrities are also being more hands on — Mariah Carey is a one-woman glam squad and Chrissy Teigen said she's fending for herself. But experts believe the trend won't last.

"I think the beauty industry, cosmetics will all bounce back because women need makeup and as soon as lockdown orders are lifted, they'll go back to their normal routines as well," DeAngelis said.

