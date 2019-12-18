Mariah Carey Is Giving Us a New 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" video is getting a makeover for its 25th birthday.

The singer tweeted out a preview before the new video drops tomorrow night.

I can't wait for you to see my new video for #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou 😍🎄 Tune in for the live stream of the world premiere on YouTube tomorrow at 11:30pm ET! Submit questions for the live Q&A using the hashtag #AllIWantIsANewVideo 💖 pic.twitter.com/8K1YzmTbxv — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 18, 2019

The original video, which debuted in 1994, was shot in a grainy home video style and featured Carey frolicking in the snow in a tight Santa snowsuit.

For the new video, she's in a dress and much more glam.

The news comes just two days after the Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a quarter of a century after its release.

No, thank YOU, @MariahCarey! 🙌❤️



She celebrated the 25th anniversary of #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou along with her latest #Hot100 No. 1 achievement at the Empire State Building. Read the full event recap here: https://t.co/m5ZwXsp15s pic.twitter.com/RSuYjXDDIB — billboard (@billboard) December 18, 2019

Royalties from the song have earned the singer an estimated $60 million.

RELATED STORIES

How Christmas Tree Vendors Spend the Holidays

From Celine Dion to Mariah Carey, Here Are the 10 Top Christmas Albums

Divas Unite: Beyonce Brings Blue Ivy to Hang with Mariah Carey and Her Kids Before Concert