Mariah Carey Is Giving Us a New 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Entertainment 1:31 PM PST, December 18, 2019 - Inside Edition Staff
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
Playing

Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" video is getting a makeover for its 25th birthday. 

The singer tweeted out a preview before the new video drops tomorrow night. 

The original video, which debuted in 1994, was shot in a grainy home video style and featured Carey frolicking in the snow in a tight Santa snowsuit. 

For the new video, she's in a dress and much more glam

The news comes just two days after the Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a quarter of a century after its release.

Royalties from the song have earned the singer an estimated $60 million. 

RELATED STORIES

How Christmas Tree Vendors Spend the Holidays

From Celine Dion to Mariah Carey, Here Are the 10 Top Christmas Albums

Divas Unite: Beyonce Brings Blue Ivy to Hang with Mariah Carey and Her Kids Before Concert

mariah carey
christmas
music