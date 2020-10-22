Malaysia Model and Bride-to-Be Dies in Botched Plastic Surgery Procedure from Unlicensed Salon: Report 

A bride-to-be died after a botched liposuction procedure from an unlicensed salon in Malaysia, according to a report.

Coco Siew Zhi Shing, the 23-year-old bride, went in for the $603 procedure earlier this month at a beauty salon in Kuala Lumpur that she found online.

The young bride wanted to get liposuction on her arms before her wedding day, the South China Morning Post reported.

After she was given an anesthetic injection, Shing's heart rate began to plummet and she experienced convulsions. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, reported the news oultet.

The family was devastated after learning the news and mourning the young bride's death.

Shing's brother Xiao Mingan told Sin Chew Daily that his sister wanted to look her best for her special day.

A cousin, who asked not to be identified, described Shing as a sister, and told the South China Morning Post that she had been looking forward to her wedding day that had been postponed due to COVID.

She said her cousin was a very determined individual who was a free-spirit who could also sometimes be naive.

“She was very happy, and sometimes a little too innocent,” the cousin said, who told the news outlet that Shing had been with her fiancée, a South African national, for the last four years.

Since the tragedy, she said the family had been in touch with him via video calls.

After Shing’s tragic passing, the New York Post reported that the family called law enforcement officials about their daughter’s death at the salon, which reportedly was discovered to be unlicensed to perform cosmetic procedures.

The salon owners, who are a mother and daughter, have been taken into custody for investigation into the alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Saiful Azyl Kamaruddin orted the South China Morning Post.

