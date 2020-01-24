Mama June and the Shannon's: From Reality Stars to Fallen Family

The surreal saga of TV reality star Mama June Shannon and her feuding family may have reached the breaking point.

The 40-year-old Georgia mother of four broke her social media silence this week with an Instagram post saying, "Every day is a struggle," and confirming she is estranged from her daughters."Even though me n kids arent still seeing each other," she wrote, "i hope one day that will (change) as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."

The outspoken and sometimes outlandish lead of "Mama June: From Not to Hot" on WEtv has been mired in controversy since she and her boyfriend, Eugene "Geno" Doak, were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March and charged with felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Doak also was charged with domestic violence.

Both later pleaded not guilty. The drug allegedly was crack cocaine, according to reports, and the paraphernalia included a crack pipe and hypodermic needles.

The future of Shannon's television series, which chronicled her bitter battle to transform herself from 460 pounds to 160 pounds, is uncertain. Since her arrest, the show has not been officially cancelled, but it has not been renewed either.

Debuting in 2017, the program was a spin-off of the TLC reality series, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which featured Shannon's youngest daughter, Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo, a precocious and pushy child who coveted and loved the spotlight. Now 14, Alana was seen sobbing in an episode from last year, crying that she was afraid to live in the same house as her mother and Geno.

Alana has since gone to live with her older sister, Pumpkin, 20, who has become her legal guardian.

Shannon's troubles were evident to viewers, who took to social media to express concern about the reality star's on-screen behavior.

WEtv broadcast two messages acknowledging Shannon's problems. "We share our viewers' concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family's well-being," read a statement from the network.

The family also conducted an on-air intervention for Shannon, saying she had drug and alcohol problems. But Shannon didn't acknowledge those concerns and instead lashed out at her family. The face-off occurred just days before her drug arrest.

Last summer, Shannon and Doak sold many of their belongings in a series of publicized garage sales. Shannon later sold her Georgia home for less than it was worth, according to reports. The couple has since been living in motels, TMZ reported.

RELATED STORIES

Honey Boo Boo Appears to Pretend to Snort Cocaine After Mama June's Arrest on Drug Charges

Mama June's Family Had Intervention Days Before Her March Arrest

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Says Family's 'Going Through Rough Patch'