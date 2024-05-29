An 81-year-old man who cops say has been terrorizing a California town and known locally by police as the “serial slingshot shooter,” has been arrested.

Prince Raymond King, of Azusa, California, was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant on his property and found the slingshot and ball bearings, Azusa police said in a press release posted on Facebook.

Cops said in the press release they “conducted a lengthy investigation and learned that during the course of 9-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter. The unknown suspect broke windows, windshields and almost stuck people with ball bearings.”

No injuries had been reported over the years but residents said the damage often cost them thousands to make repairs, New York Post reported.

“It’s been ongoing for many years because we just didn’t identify who the suspect was,” Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief.”

Bushey also told the San Gabriel Tribune that King used his backyard for target practice and authorities believe it wasn’t random attacks but rather calculated terror on certain folks in the area.

King was booked into Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles on no bail, according to inmate records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

It remains unclear if King has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County courts for more information and has not heard back.

King appeared in court Tuesday and was released on his own cognizance but barred from going within 200 yards of his own home except to pick up medications, and has been banned from possessing any weapons - including slingshots, according to The Daily Mail.

He is due back in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing, The Daily Mail reported.