Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of multiplatinum rapper Tupac Shakur, according to Associated Press.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, was arrested Friday morning, according to Associated Press, who the broke news Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, a Nevada grand jury indicted Davis in the killing, the Associated Press reported.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for several months. DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur., according to the Associated Press.

It is unknown if Davis entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept., Clark County District Attorney’s Office and Las Vegas Criminal Courts for more information and comment and has not heard back.

Davis has reportedly been known to investigators in connection with Shakur’s murder, according to the New York Post.

Just more than two months ago, Las Vegas police raided the home of Davis’ wife in neighboring Henderson, Nevada.

Documents said police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur,” according to the Associated Press.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting, New York Post reported.

Shakur was 25 when he was killed 27 years ago. He had left the MGM Grand hotel after watching a Mike Tyson bout at the venue with his friend and former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight.

Knight was driving a vehicle and Shakur was in the passenger seat when the two were headed to an afterparty elsewhere in Sin City. They were stopped at a light when shots opened up on their vehicle, striking Shakur four times — once in the arm, once in the thigh, and twice in the chest with one bullet entering his right lung.

Shakur was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he succumbed to his injuries six days later.