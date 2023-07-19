Las Vegas police searched a home Monday in connection with the investigation into the 1996 murder of superstar rapper Tupac Shakur, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where the “Dear Mama” rapper, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Sep. 1996, CBS News reported.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

It’s not known what they were looking for or where they searched.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

No arrests were made following the new search warrant, police said.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas after he attended a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand.

After leaving the MGM Grand and heading to a party, Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion "Suge" Knight, parted in a Black BMW. While stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane on the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up to the vehicle the rapper and mogul were in and opened fire, according to reports.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died from his injuries six days later.

No one has ever been arrested or charged for the shooting, partly because witnesses refused to cooperate with authorities, Las Vegas police said over the years, according to CBS News.

Shakur is considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time with five No. 1 albums and six Grammy nominations. In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg. Last month, the “California Love” rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In just the five years he was on the scene, Shakur had 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100s, including two top 10 hits.

In 2020, Tyson spoke out about the night his friend was murdered and told DJ Vlad in an interview with Revolt he feels “guilty” about Tupac’s death.

“I feel a little guilty about him coming to the fight and me pressuring him … I was supposed to go out with him that night. I promised to go to the 662 with him that night, but I just had a little baby and her mother was provoking me to stay home, so I stayed home,” Tyson told DJ Vlad. “I know who I am, I know what my element’s about. This is just what happens in my world. That was part of my world. Just because it was Tupac and I was attached to it, it was different.”