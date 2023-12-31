Man Could Regain Hand Use After Breakthrough Nerve Transfer from Amputated Leg

Health
Stock image of doctors performing surgery
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:00 AM PST, December 31, 2023

The patient says he is optimistic about his long road to recovery and trusted the doctors with their new surgery.

An Italian man may regain use of hand after breakthrough nerve transfer from amputated leg, according to reports.

Marcello Gaviglio, 55, had to have half his left leg amputated after he was hit by a motorcycle five months ago while traveling to work on his moped. He suffered serious injuries to his brachial plexus as well as his leg, leaving him unable to use either of his hands, according to the New York Post.

Gaviglio, a health care worker, now might be able to regain use of his hand after surgeons at Turin City Hospital (CTO) came up with a breakthrough method, the New York post reported.

The surgeons transferred part of his sciatic nerve, which controlled the movement of his amputated foot, to his brachial plexus, the network of nerves that connect the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand, New York Post reported.

Since part of the sciatic nerve that controlled his left foot was no longer needed, it could be transferred to the shoulder area, New York Post reported.  

“It’s the first time that someone transfers a component of the sciatic nerve to the brachial plexus”, Paolo Titolo, one of the surgeons who performed the operation, said in an interview with Reuters.

While Gaviglio is still unable to use his hand, Titolo told Italian news media that he was optimistic about the patient slowly regaining control of the hand, according to EuroNews.

The healthcare worker will now undergo five months of post-operative care, according to EuroNews.

The operation was carried out on Dec. 21, and could be restore the mobility to one of his hands, the New York Post reported.

The Turin City Hospital said in a press release that the operation was the result of four years of intense research. It lasted a total of 12 hours.

"We think this is pioneering surgery, because if it works it means that the brain plasticity can control also other parts of the body that we didn't expect and also opens new fields in neuro studies," Titolo told Reuters.

The patient says he is optimistic about his long road to recovery and trusted the doctors with their new surgery.

He told Reuters, "I thought about relying on a team of very good doctors and being able to move my hand again a little bit.”

Related Stories

Rare Gold Coin Placed in Salvation Army Bucket in Vermont
Ashes Headed for Space, Including Those of 'Star Trek' Creator
NY Man Loses Tip of Nose After Brutal Road Rage Clash With Relative
Dolly Parton Serenades Terminally Ill Utah Fan Battling Colon CancerHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
1

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
3

Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff

Crime
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
4

Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit

Crime
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
5

New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops

Crime